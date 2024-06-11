The top things Dad wants for Father’s Day and one thing he doesn’t

Home Depot Gift Cards for Father's Day SAN RAFAEL, CA - JUNE 15: A Home Depot customer walks by a display of Father's Day gift cards at a Home Depot store on June 15, 2006 in San Rafael, California. Retail outlets are promoting Father's day gift buying in hopes that the holiday will become more profitable for businesses. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Sunday is Father’s Day and a new poll of 1,000 dads found out what he really wants…and it’s not a tie, socks, or a coffee mug! The most requested item requires no thought or consideration. Gift cards! The most requested ones are for Amazon, but Home Depot & Lowe’s were a close second. 56% of dads ranked it as one of the top gifts they’d like to get. The one thing you might not want to do for him is post some sort of social media tribute. Over half said that isn’t important to them at all!

Here is the top 10…

1. Gift cards

2. Something food or drink related

3. Clothes or shoes

4. Electronics

5. Tickets to a sporting event or concert

6. Sporting goods

7. Books or music

8. Something for around the house

9. Self-care stuff like a massage or beard trimmer

10. Jewelry





So, keep these items in mind when you’re trying to find a gift for Father’s Day!