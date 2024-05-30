This Is For You Music and Snack Lovers

Earlier this month a novelty Cheez-It diner opened in Woodstock, NY, which lasted a few weeks and has closed down. The good news for snack and music lovers, they are auctioning off the world’s only Cheez-It Jukebox. So you can impress you family and friends by playing their favorite songs while enjoying their favorite snack, Cheez-Its! The best part is that it only costs one Cheez-It to play your favorite song on the Cheez-It Jukebox. You can find the auction on Ebay, and get more details here! ~Chris