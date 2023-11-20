'The Marvels' star Iman Vellani shrugs off MCU's worst box office, enthuses over Stephen King's support

Iman Vellani says she's not concerned The Marvels had the Marvel Cinematic Universe's worst debut, then suffered the studio's biggest-ever opening week drop over the last weekend.

"I don't want to focus on something that's not even in my control, because what's the point?" the 21-year-old tells Yahoo! Entertainment. "That's for Bob Iger."

Iger is the CEO of Disney, the parent company of Marvel Studios and also ABC News.

Vellani reprised her role of Kamala Khan from the Disney+ television series Ms. Marvel, joining Brie Larson from Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris from WandaVision.

Vellani added the movie's box office "has nothing to do with me. I'm happy with the finished product, and the people that I care about enjoyed the film."

The actress insisted, "It's genuinely a good time watching this movie ... it's not that deep and it's about teamwork and sisterhood. It's a fun movie, and I'm just so happy that I can share it with people."

In fairness, The Marvels might not have won over critics, but it does have an 83% Audience Score from the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Also coming to The Marvels defense is no fan of comic movies, author Stephen King. He said he found "barely masked gloating" over the movie's bombing "very unpleasant."

He later added, "Some of the rejection of The Marvels may be adolescent fanboy hate. You know, 'Yuck! GIRLS!'"

Vellani enthused, "Having Stephen King in anyone's corner is pretty awesome."

