Stranger Things filming locations in Georgia

As we get closer to the Stranger Things series finale, there are plenty of locations you can visit right here in Georgia where the show was filmed!

Downtown Hawkins: Jackson, GA Stranger Tours Did you know that Jackson was the town picked to represent Hawkins? If you head to downtown Jackson, you can see Hawkins’ main square! You’ll recognize the courthouse and library. In addition, there are several guided walking tours and real locations like the Hawkins Library and Melvald’s General Store. Hawkins Police Department: Douglasville, GA Though most of Hawkins was in Jackson, the police department is located at 8485 Courthouse Square W in Douglasville. Starcourt Mall: Duluth, GA As many locals noticed, Starcourt Mall is actually just Gwinnett Place Mall! Gwinnett County nwow owns the mall and plans to convert it into a mixed-use space. Bradley’s Big Buy Grocery Store: Palmetto, GA This is the spot where Eleven famously stole Eggos! The grocery store has now become a Piggly Wiggly and is located at 506 Center St in Palmetto Hawkins Community Pool: Atlanta, GA Remember Billy’s lifeguard job? He was working in Atlanta, which is South Bend Pool in real life. The pool is located at 2000 Lakewood AVE SE in Atlanta. Hawkins Laboratory: Atlanta, GA This building is on the Emory University Briarcliff Campus at 1256 Briarcliff Road NE in Atlanta. The building previously served as the Georgia Mental Health Institute from 1965-1997. Heads up - This building is being demolished because Emory is leasing the land to a developer to build senior housing. Bellwood Quarry: Atlanta, GA You’ll remember a few dramatic scenes from Bellwood Quarry, which was also used as a set for The Walking Dead. In real life, you can find this at Shirley Clarke Franklin Park at 1660 Johnson Rd NW in Atlanta. Woods/Forest Scenes & Hawkins Cemetery: Stone Mountain, GA You’ll notice a lot of woods and forest scenes in the show. These were shot in Stone Mountain Park! You’ll recognize the railroad tracks, the cemetery, the fairgrounds, and even parts of the Upside Down when visiting the park.

