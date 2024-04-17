Start Your Day Off Right with the Perfect Breakfast Choice

I read an article that today that posed the question which is better: pancakes or waffles? Personally, I think it’s a toss up. You can cover both with fruit, syrup, butter, or whatever else your heart desires. Taste wise they’re pretty much the same so maybe I’d choose waffles since the syrup pools in the pockets. The thing is neither are the best breakfast choice. Nope, not even close! There are plenty of better options and here’s a list of the top 5!

1. The classic scrambled eggs with bacon and toast

2. Scrambled eggs with cheese and protein mixed in (I go with sausages)

3. Egg and Cheese sandwich on an English muffin, bagel, or even toast

4. Bagel (toasted) with cream cheeses (spicy jalapeno is awesome)

5. Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Sorry waffle and pancake lovers!



