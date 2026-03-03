Spring has sprung at Starbucks with new menu items to match the season

The Starbucks Spring Menu is in full swing at the coffee giant.

This year’s seasonal menu includes new options like a Toasted Coconut Cream Cold Brew, Iced Ube Coconut Macchiato, and a new frog cake pop.

Customer-favorite lavender options return this year with a new Iced Lavender Cream Chai, the classic Lavender Latte, and Lavender Creme Frappuccino beverages.

Spring also brings a new line up of vibrant matcha flavors including an Iced Mango Cream Matcha coming soon.

Customers can still enjoy matcha favorites like the Iced Banana Bread Matcha, Iced Dubai Chocolate Matcha, and Iced Double Berry Matcha.