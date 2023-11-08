So fetch: Official trailer for new 'Mean Girls' musical movie is here

Get in loser, we’re going to the movies.

The official trailer for Paramount Pictures' Mean Girls has arrived, and it's showing off the updated take on Tina Fey's modern classic while paying homage to the original 2004 film.

Based on the 12-time Tony-nominated Broadway production, Mean Girls arrives in theaters on January 12. Reneé Rapp takes on the iconic character and head-Plastic Regina George, reprising the role for which she made her Broadway debut.

Fey penned the screenplay and produced the film, which was directed by Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne.

Angourie Rice stars as Cady Heron, the new girl navigating life at North Shore High. The Summer I Turned Pretty heartthrob Christopher Briney plays Cady's crush, Aaron Samuels, while Auli'i Cravalho is Regina's ex-bestie and Cady's new friend, Janice Ian.

Set to Olivia Rodrigo's "get him back," the trailer avoids spoiling the movie's musical moments. There's new additions to the story: the inclusion of TikTok, a makeup malfunction at Homecoming and fresh dialogue.

“You could be really hot, if you changed, like, everything,” Rapp’s Regina tells Rice's Cady during her makeover.

It's not all new, however. Fey and Tim Meadows will again play Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall, reprising their roles from the 2004 version. Joining them among the adult cast are Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps and Jon Hamm.

Ashley Park, who originated the anxiety-ridden Gretchen Wieners in the 2018 Broadway production, will play North Shore High's French teacher. Is this a subtle nod to her supporting role on Netflix's Emily in Paris? Who can say? Nonetheless, how fetch.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.