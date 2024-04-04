The REAL reason you love music from your teen years

Nikki Roy, a California therapist explained on TikTok why so many of us still love the same music that we loved as teenagers.
“There is a thing called ‘neural nostalgia’ where researchers are actually finding that the music we listen to as teenagers binds to our brains differently than anything we’re ever going to hear as adults.”
Nikki recommends embracing those songs from your younger years: “So literally one of the best coping skills and things that I still do myself is listen to the music that you love to listen to, like bangers as a teenager that’s like punk rock, Pitbull, whatever. Listen to that because it actually helps us get out of our heads and it helps us connect to ourselves. It makes us feel alive again!”