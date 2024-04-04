The REAL reason you love music from your teen years

Through the years NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick of 'N Sync performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Nikki Roy, a California therapist explained on TikTok why so many of us still love the same music that we loved as teenagers.

“There is a thing called ‘neural nostalgia’ where researchers are actually finding that the music we listen to as teenagers binds to our brains differently than anything we’re ever going to hear as adults.”

Nikki recommends embracing those songs from your younger years: “So literally one of the best coping skills and things that I still do myself is listen to the music that you love to listen to, like bangers as a teenager that’s like punk rock, Pitbull, whatever. Listen to that because it actually helps us get out of our heads and it helps us connect to ourselves. It makes us feel alive again!”