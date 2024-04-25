Oops... I did it again!!

It started when I noticed a post on social media the mentioned a Duran Duran documentary on Netflix and didn’t really think much of it until I randomly saw another post about it. Hmmm… a pair of post about a band that I really like, maybe I should check this out. A couple nights later my wife and I were scrolling our phones half watching something and I said “I think there’s a new Duran Duran documentary we should watch”. She was into it so we searched Netflix and found “There’s Something You Should Know” and 58 minutes later we were happy we watched. It’s an in depth look at how the band formed, the ups and downs of their journey highlighted by four of the five original members sitting in a old car talking about the early days of the band while listening to some of their old demos. This was cool and fun to hear them talk about what they were thinking all those years ago. Overall, it’s a great documentary and if you’re a fan you’re going to love it!

I was so excited to tell everyone I knew that had even the slightest interest in the band or 80′s music in general to give it a watch. Texts, emails, and face to face conversations all included a mention of “There’s Something You Should Know” I was even going to post something about it here. But then everything went sideways after googling the doc only to learn it came out in 2018, and in fact was not a new Duran Duran documentary. Oopsie! Since I’m unable to un-text, un-email or un-talk to anyone I did what I think most people would do. Not mention it and hope they forget. I’ll let you know how that works out! In the meantime if you’re a fan of Duran Duran or 80′s music in general there’s a great documentary on Netflix called “There’s Something You Should Know” and it’s a fun watch. Be warned though, it’s six years old!