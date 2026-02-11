One in a Minion: The viral skate that almost didn’t happen

Spanish figure skater Tomàs-Llorenç Guarino Sabaté became an overnight sensation at the 2026 Winter Olympics with his playful Minions-themed short program. Donning his signature yellow shirt and blue overalls, Sabaté performed to a medley from the Despicable Me franchise.

The routine’s viral status was fueled by a high-stakes copyright battle: last-minute licensing issues nearly silenced the performance, but a massive fan campaign pressured Universal to grant approval just moments before he took the ice. The result was a perfect blend of elite athleticism and pop-culture whimsy that stole the spotlight in Milano Cortina.