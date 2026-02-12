Nostalgia alert! Scrubs is returning, but will it be the same?
ByChris Centore
It was quirky, irreverent, and always managed to sneak in a life lesson, one of my absolute favorites from the early 2000s is back. Scrubs officially returns to ABC with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, February 25.
The gang is all here: Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke are returning, with Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley appearing in recurring roles. I’m excited to see J.D. and Turk “scrub in” together again, though I’ll admit I’m a little nervous, can they really capture that same magic twice?