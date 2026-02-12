Nostalgia alert! Scrubs is returning, but will it be the same?

SCRUBS - Created by Bill Lawrence -- the co-creator/executive producer of "Spin City" -- and featuring innovative fantasy sequences and a slightly skewed look at doctors and patients, the series focuses on the out-of-the-ordinary experiences of co-chief resident John "J.D." Dorian as he continues his healing career at Sacred Heart, a busy teaching hospital crammed full of unpredictable staffers and patients - where humor and tragedy can and do merge paths at any time. The series stars Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, Ken Jenkins, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes and Neil Flynn as the Janitor.
By Chris Centore

It was quirky, irreverent, and always managed to sneak in a life lesson, one of my absolute favorites from the early 2000s is back. Scrubs officially returns to ABC with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, February 25.

The gang is all here: Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke are returning, with Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley appearing in recurring roles. I’m excited to see J.D. and Turk “scrub in” together again, though I’ll admit I’m a little nervous, can they really capture that same magic twice?

