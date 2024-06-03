New Trend: How Divorce Registries Are Changing the Game

New Trend: Divorce Registries Grief divorce couple holding broken heart. Unhappy relationship hurt feeling for lover. valentine concept. (howtogoto/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Chris Centore

There is nothing fun, or funny about a divorce. Unfortunately divorce rates are still hovering around 40% in the US (the numbers are even higher for second and third marriages) and it has become easier than ever to just move on. But what about all of the “stuff” you both wrote those thank you notes for. You know the clothes steamer, towels, or that ceramic jug you still don’t quite understand what it’s used for? The things you received as a couple that you just don’t want to look at ever again! A new trend of “Divorce Registries " is popping up (it’s like a Facebook Marketplace for your cool stuff with bad memories) and it’s a way to clear your home of the things that will constantly remind you of your ex. Check out the trend here and I sincerely hope you never have to list anything! ~Chris

