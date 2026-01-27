Netflix is peeling back the curtain on the early 2000s’ most controversial reality show

Netflix is peeling back the curtain on the early 2000s' most controversial reality show
By Chris Centore

If you were a fan this should be a fun watch, Netflix’s new docuseries, Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, debuts February 16. This three-part deep dive explores the 24-season legacy of the early 2000s hit. Featuring candid interviews with Tyra Banks, Nigel Barker, and Jay Manuel, the series examines the show’s cultural highs and its most infamous controversies, from extreme makeovers to racially insensitive challenges. In the trailer, Banks admits the show often “went too far,” as former contestants finally reveal the emotional reality of life behind the camera.

Chris Centore

