Name FOMO? Discover if Your Name is on the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season Storm Names List!

The names have been named, are you going to be a hurricane this year?

Name FOMO

By Chris Centore

Hurricane season starts June 1st and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has released it’s list of names for the 2024 season. Did you make the list? I did!

  • Alberto
  • Beryl
  • Chris
  • Debby
  • Ernesto
  • Francine
  • Gordon
  • Helene
  • Isaac
  • Joyce
  • Kirk
  • Leslie
  • Milton
  • Nadine
  • Oscar
  • Patty
  • Rafael
  • Sara
  • Tony
  • Valerie
  • William

And if they need more, this is the supplemental list.

  • Adria
  • Braylen
  • Caridad
  • Deshawn
  • Emery
  • Foster
  • Gemma
  • Heath
  • Isla
  • Jacobus
  • Kenzie
  • Lucio
  • Makayla
  • Nolan
  • Orlanda
  • Pax
  • Ronin
  • Sophie
  • Tayshaun
  • Viviana
  • Will
