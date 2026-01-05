My thoughts on Dry January... so far

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 08: Pharaoh Brown #86 and Zach Charbonnet #26 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrate after Charbonnet scored a touchdown in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 08, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Yes, just like 30% of Americans my wife and I are attempting “Dry January” this year and less than a week in I’m realizing how many small things can trigger the urge to want a drink. Simple things putting ice in your water bottle, driving by the liquor store, salt (I like margaritas) and the thing that triggered me Saturday while watching football. A player named Zach Charbonnet. I just kept hearing CHARDONNAY!

I know it won’t be easy but am confident we can make it thru the month!

To help us all out, I asked the internet for some tips on resisting the urge and found this article that might help. Just remember we got this, it gets easier, and you’re gonna feel a whole lot better by the end of the month!