Michael Jordan catches heat after victory lane celebration

Have you ever seen a moment that felt totally normal...until the internet got a hold of it? That’s exactly what is happening with Michael Jordan right now. Over the weekend his 23XI racing team won the Daytona 500 NASCAR race! While the confetti was still falling, cameras caught a brief interaction between the NBA legend and Beau Reddick, the 6-year-old son of the winning driver Tyler Reddick. MJ was gassing up the little boy and seemed to pinch him on the butt and swipe at his legs, and now the internet has gone WILD!

Interesting celebration choice by Michael Jordan after winning the Daytona 500.



pic.twitter.com/lK42WZkPQT — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 16, 2026

People were saying Michael shouldn’t be touching the child at all and others said it was totally harmless. What do you think? Turns out MJ knows the Redick family extremely well and they have come out to defend Michael with Tyler Reddick saying “From my perspective, I’ve gotten to know Michael and his family very well over the years I’ve been here with 23XI, and I don’t see what other people see when it comes to this. For me, it’s a huge moment; this is the biggest moment of my career. It’s a huge moment for my family and for his family, and I just put that off to the side and think about the look on [Michael Jordan’s wife] Yvette’s face and the whole family and his whole group when they got to victory lane too, and just how happy everybody was celebrating together.”

