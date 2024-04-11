The Masters Magic: 7 Traditions That Add to the Tournament’s Timelessness

If you’re wondering why it so great....

1. The starting tee shot with Golf legends. (This year it was Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson)

2. The throwback food prices, can’t beat Pimento Cheese & Egg Salad sandwiches for $1.50!

3. The Green Jacket

4. Each hole being named after a plant

5. Amen Corner

6. The events for the families of the players (Par 3 and putting contests for the kids.

7. No phones allowed during the tournament. (free payphones are available to use if you really have to make a call!)