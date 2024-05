Falcons Schedule Hype EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 11: A general view of the ball taken during the game between the Oakland Raiders and the New York Jets on December 18, 2005 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets defeated the Raiders 26-10.(Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Back in the day we’d find out our team’s schedule when that refrigerator magnet from an insurance agent showed up in the mailbox. Today it’s a full fledged social media assault with videos featuring players, coaches, and owners. The Falcons took it to the streets this year and it was awesome! If you’re ready to get pumped up for the upcoming season check it out here