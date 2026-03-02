Legends never retire: Harrison Ford steals the show at the 2026 Actor Awards

At 83, Harrison Ford proved that his signature “grumpy charm” remains timeless. On Sunday night, the iconic actor received a thunderous standing ovation at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards while accepting the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award.
True to form, Ford immediately lightened the moment with a classic quip that brought the house down:
“It’s a little weird to be getting a lifetime achievement award at the half-point of my career... I’m still a working actor!”
With that line, Ford reminded everyone why he remains one of Hollywood’s most enduring and beloved stars. A legend who, clearly, isn’t finished yet.
“I’m here to receive a prize for being alive”— Netflix (@netflix) March 2, 2026
Watch Harrison Ford's full acceptance speech for the 2026 SAG Life Achievement Award #ActorAwards pic.twitter.com/KfQeciypzu