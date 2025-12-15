Kids home from college: more love, more laundry, and a whole lot of holiday chaos

My oldest son is home from college and I thought I’d share the best and worst things about kids being home for the holidays. Parents I’m sure you’ll agree!

Best things about kids being home from college:

The house feels alive again, louder, messier, but alive.

Family dinners with everyone, even my youngest has been more present.

Random conversations that remind you they’re still your kid.

Free tech support… occasionally

See who and what they’re becoming.

Worst things about kids being home from college:

Your grocery bill triples overnight, and they eat your favorite snacks!

Every surface becomes a charging station.

Laundry runs 24/7, yet no one owns socks.

They sleep all day, eat all night, and ask “what’s for dinner” at 5:58.

They act like guests but argue like permanent residents.

Perfectly unbalanced… just like family