Kendall Jenner’s ultimate Big Game flex: calling Tom Brady live on air

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2248 -- Pictured: (l-r) Model Kendall Jenner and host Jimmy Fallon FaceTime with Tom Brady during their interview on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner just took “phoning a friend” to a legendary level. During her recent appearance on The Tonight Show, she FaceTimed Tom Brady live to settle the Super Bowl LX debate. Despite a deep-dive football breakdown from Brady that left her a bit confused, Kendall stuck with her gut and picked the New England Patriots to take the ring.