Kendall Jenner’s ultimate Big Game flex: calling Tom Brady live on air

Kendall Jenner just took “phoning a friend” to a legendary level. During her recent appearance on The Tonight Show, she FaceTimed Tom Brady live to settle the Super Bowl LX debate. Despite a deep-dive football breakdown from Brady that left her a bit confused, Kendall stuck with her gut and picked the New England Patriots to take the ring.
.@KendallJenner FaceTimes @TomBrady mid-interview to ask him who he thinks will win the @SuperBowl this year! #FallonTonight #SBLX pic.twitter.com/vzEcjDumFI— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) January 29, 2026