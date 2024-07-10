Kelly Clarkson is Crushing on a Major A-list Celebrity

Kelly Clarkson FILE - In this April 13, 2019 file photo, Kelly Clarkson attends an "UglyDolls" photo op in Los Angeles. Clarkson won an Emmy for outstanding entertainment talk show host for "The Kelly Clarkson Show" at the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

When you’ve gone through a messy divorce it’s natural to be hesitant about jumping back in the dating world. Kelly Clarkson in no exception. She’s been quite vocal about being happy being single and loving life right now, but she could be changing her tune.

Kelly is said to be crushing super hard on one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors…Kevin Costner! People noticed their instant chemistry when he made an appearance on her talk show last month. She made it known to his inner circle that she would love to go out on a date if he was interested. They’ve both been through it with their former partners and could be just what the doctor ordered for each other. What do you think of the match up?

