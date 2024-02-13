Kate McKinnon’s debut novel to release in October

Kate McKinnon can now add published author to her list of accomplishments.

The actress's debut novel, The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science, is set to arrive on October 1 from Little, Brown Books for Young Readers.

McKinnon started working on the upcoming release before she ever appeared on Saturday Night Live, incorporating story elements and characters inspired by her own childhood. The project is the first in her new series, which follows three sisters and a mad scientist.

“I wanted to write the kind of book that I would have loved reading when I was younger, when I was eating honeysuckle on the playground and collecting bugs and falling in love with the natural world—I hope young people read about the adventures of the Porch Sisters and are inspired to get out there and have their own adventures,” McKinnon said in a press release.

“I started playing with the idea of these characters and this world over a decade ago and am so thrilled to finally bring them to an audience, especially with a team as wonderful as the one at LBYR,” McKinnon continued.

LBYR President and publisher Megan Tingley said that McKinnon brought her signature comedic voice to her debut novel.

“Kate McKinnon has brought all the intelligence, energy, and go-for-broke comedic genius she has on stage to the pages of this book,” Tingley said. “Her essential message that being weird is exactly what makes you wonderful will inspire and empower young readers everywhere.”

