Just in time for Wookiee Life Day, a documentary about the 1978 'Star Wars Holiday Special'

The Star Wars Holiday Special aired on CBS just one time in November of 1978, and that ill-advised attempt to cash in on Star Wars after it exploded into theaters in May of 1977 left saga creator George Lucas — and millions of fans — shaking their heads.

Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford all appeared in character in the special, which centered on the Wookiee celebration Life Day, the focus of a new documentary. The doc's home release was announced Friday, coinciding with the canonical Wookiee holiday.

A Disturbance in the Force is a two-hour look into catastrophe, featuring commentary from famous Star Wars fans like "Weird" Al Yankovic, Kevin Smith, Seth Green, and others, as well as clips of the special for those who haven't seen it.

Lucas prevented the special from airing again after nearly 13 million people watched — likely with their mouths agape. Bea Arthur sang a torch song, Carrie Fisher belted out a closing hymn in character as Princess Leia, and Art Carney sold Chewbacca's dad Itchy some kind of VR porn featuring Diahann Carroll.

Lucas has regretted lending his characters to the "variety TV guys" who produced the program, which gave fans their first appearance of Boba Fett in an animated sequence.

A Disturbance in the Force will be released on digital and Blu-Ray on December 5, and it's also getting a limited theatrical run. Check the film's website for details.

