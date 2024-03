Complete Game Foot-long hot dog, stuffed with pimento cheese, wrapped with applewood smoked bacon, topped with brisket chili and cheese, sautéed onions, and relish. Available at the 1871 Grille in section 141. (LAUREN KRESS/Lauren Hubbard/Atlanta Braves)

BetUS.com is searching for a lucky person to travel to each of the MLB stadiums to test out who has the greatest hot dogs! Not only are the covering your travel & tickets to the games, but they’ll also hook you up with $2,500 cash, a $500 gift card to the MLB store & a year subscription to MLB.TV!

Get more info on the job & see how to apply here...

©2024 Cox Media Group