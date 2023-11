Right before Thanksgiving, Conyers native Teddy Swims played two nights at the Tabernacle, and boy was he phenomenal! In addition to that, he is just a genuinely nice guy! I highly recommend checking out his music. We’re playing his song “Lose Control” on B98.5. I wish nothing but success for this awesome guy!

