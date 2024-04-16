Hoop Dreams!

This year’s NCAA tournament and championship game hype were not getting me to pay any attention to last night’s WNBA draft. No way, not happening! I mentioned to my wife that Caitlin Clark went #1, but I couldn’t answer here when she asked, “To which team?”

I’m not sure I could name three teams or how many teams are in the league. Then, I started seeing posts of players being excited for each other and looking forward to playing with each other after competing against each other their entire basketball lives.

A few videos were players rooting as new teammates were selected. It all seemed so real and genuine! There are going to be, and already are, some great storylines to watch. Amazing to see a group of athletes excited about their sport and their teams. It certainly has made me more interested, and now, I’m off to buy an ATL Dream tee!