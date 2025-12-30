Here are the most annoying songs of 2025

Sabrina Carpenter performs during her Short n' Sweet tour at Madison Square Garden on October 26, 2025 in New York, New York. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG)

It’s that time of the year where there are a lot of lists reflecting on the past 365 days, and SeatPick has released a study that names the most annoying songs of 2025.

In the study, researchers analyzed levels of repetition, shrillness, harmonic dullness, and the use of lyrical filler words among songs.

The full study can be found here.

Most Annoying Songs of 2025