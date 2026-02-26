The Heated Rivalry cottage is officially on Airbnb

Fans of the hit hockey romance series Heated Rivalry can now step into the story. The iconic Barlochan cottage from the season finale is officially live on Airbnb. Located on the shores of Lake Muskoka in Ontario, the three-bedroom retreat—where Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov’s relationship reached a turning point, opens for reservations on March 3. In a nod to the characters’ jersey numbers, rates start at $248.10 CAD per night, with weekend stays available through May.
