The Heated Rivalry cottage is officially on Airbnb

TORONTO, ONTARIO - NOVEMBER 24: (L-R) Brendan Brady, Jacob Tierney, Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova, Dylan Walsh, Hudson Williams, Connor Storrie, Christina Chang and Rachel Reid attend the premiere of "Heated Rivalry" at TIFF Lightbox on November 24, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Harold Feng/Getty Images)

Fans of the hit hockey romance series Heated Rivalry can now step into the story. The iconic Barlochan cottage from the season finale is officially live on Airbnb. Located on the shores of Lake Muskoka in Ontario, the three-bedroom retreat—where Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov’s relationship reached a turning point, opens for reservations on March 3. In a nod to the characters’ jersey numbers, rates start at $248.10 CAD per night, with weekend stays available through May.

