Most grooms get in trouble for misbehaving at their bachelor party, but Luke is getting major props for his run in with a group of woman. He was at a bar in Charleston with his buddies when he started chatting up a group of ladies. They were equally shocked and smitten with him over how he gushed about his fiancé all night. One of the women took their interaction to TikTok & it ended up getting back to his bride to be!

