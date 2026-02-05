The gold chain & the air guitar: Travis Kelce’s wild day at the Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 4: Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs hits his tee shot on the second hole prior to the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 4, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce brought Big Game energy to the 16th hole at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open. The Chiefs tight end nearly stole the show with a legendary tee shot that finished just inches from the cup, scoring himself a viral gold chain in the process. Whether he was playing with the world’s best pros or air-guitaring with his putter, Kelce proved once again that he’s the ultimate entertainer, on or off the field.

The shot

TRAVIS KELCE DART ON 16 pic.twitter.com/OLkE2YE52b — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) February 4, 2026

The dance