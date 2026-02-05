The gold chain & the air guitar: Travis Kelce’s wild day at the Phoenix Open

Travis Kelce brought Big Game energy to the 16th hole at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open. The Chiefs tight end nearly stole the show with a legendary tee shot that finished just inches from the cup, scoring himself a viral gold chain in the process. Whether he was playing with the world’s best pros or air-guitaring with his putter, Kelce proved once again that he’s the ultimate entertainer, on or off the field.
The shot
The dance
Travis Kelce with the bird & the celly on 16 earlier today 💀 pic.twitter.com/G2DMpGF8lu— Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) February 5, 2026