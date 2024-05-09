Florida Moms Set the Bar High: Completing a 500 Mile Journey Like No Other

My first thoughts on this story were “that sounds fun” and this had to have been one of those late night “we should do this!” conversations after a bottle of wine. Turns out Cassie Aran and Lauren Lee are a couple of Florida moms that have been documenting social media challenges for years and this has to have been their most unique challenge so far. Driving 500 miles from Jacksonville to Key West in battery powered kids cars! Not only were they able to complete the journey setting a Guinness World Record and raising $16,000 for a local animal shelter. Check out their amazing adventure here! ~Chris