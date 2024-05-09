Florida Moms Set the Bar High: Completing a 500 Mile Journey Like No Other

Setting a record and raising money for an animal shelter

Florida Moms epic adventure A model of Lightning McQueen from the Disney Pixar movie "Cars 3" is shown during the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, January 10, 2017. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

By Chris Centore

My first thoughts on this story were “that sounds fun” and this had to have been one of those late night “we should do this!” conversations after a bottle of wine. Turns out Cassie Aran and Lauren Lee are a couple of Florida moms that have been documenting social media challenges for years and this has to have been their most unique challenge so far. Driving 500 miles from Jacksonville to Key West in battery powered kids cars! Not only were they able to complete the journey setting a Guinness World Record and raising $16,000 for a local animal shelter. Check out their amazing adventure here! ~Chris

Chris Centore

Chris Centore

Weekdays from 2-7 p.m. on B98.5

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!