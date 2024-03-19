Feeling the allergies already?!

Five Tips for Allergy Season

Allergy season Spring flowers

By Charly Morgan

Everyone’s excited spring is here . . . except people with ALLERGIES.  So here are a few quick tips from experts that can help a lot during allergy season . . .

1.  Get an air purifier.  Or if you already have one, check the air filter and see if it’s time to change it.

2.  Always shower before bed.  People don’t realize how much pollen collects on their skin and clothes.  In general, you also might want to wash your sheets more often this time of year.

3.  Buy some local honey.  It can help you build up a tolerance to local pollen.  Just put some in your tea, or on cereal.

4.  Track the pollen count.  Spend more time indoors when it’s high, and think about joining a gym instead of jogging outside.  Most of the big weather apps track the pollen count now.

5.  Wear sunglasses.  They can block some of the pollen from hitting your eyeballs.  The kind that wrap around your face work best.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!