Do you have a unique tree topper? We do!

Jordan Davis Tree Topper 1

By Abby Jessen

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! We put our tree up after Thanksgiving, and something special that we do each year is pick a UGA player (or sometimes coach) to top the tree. It usually goes to whomever had the best jump! We’ve put Kirby Smart on top of the tree before, but this year, we had to stick with the tree topper we’ve had before UGA’s last two national championship: Jordan Davis. We know he’s not on the team anymore, but he’s lucky! He gets to stay atop the Christmas tree until the Dawgs don’t win a natty! Go Dawgs!!

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!