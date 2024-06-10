Colin Bridgerton spotted reppin' the Dawgs!

BRIDGERTON, from left: Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan, How Bright the Moon', (Season 3, ep. 302, aired May 16, 2024). photo: Liam Daniel /©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection (©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection)

I just audibly squealed in the studio because I was scrolling through Instagram and saw Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton, post a picture of Luke Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton, in a UGA shirt!!

Scroll to the last picture on her post to see:

I am SO excited for the second half of Season 3 of Bridgerton to hit Netflix. I am also so nervous that Colin is going to find out Penelope’s secret and not have a great reaction!! But regardless, Colin Bridgerton loves the Dawgs, and that’s all we needed to know.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!