'Civil War' marches to the top of the box office with $25 million opening

Alex Garland's Civil War topped the domestic box office with an estimated $25.7 million, surpassing expectations and scoring the biggest R-rated opening weekend for a film so far this year. The movie, starring Kirsten Dunst, also marked the biggest opening weekend in A24's history, surpassing 2018's Hereditary, which opened in fourth place with $13 million.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which held the top spot for the past two weeks, dropped to second place, delivering an estimated $15.4 million. That brings its North American tally to $157.9 million and $436 million globally.

Third place went to Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which collected an estimated $5.8 million at the domestic box office. It's four-week total now stands at $96 million and $159 million worldwide.

Kung Fu Panda 4 took fourth place with an estimated $5.5 million, bringing the animated sequel's North American tally to $173 million and $452 million globally.

Rounding out the top five was Dune: Part Two, scooping up an estimated $4.3 million in its seventh week of release. Its total now stands at $272 million in North America and $683 million worldwide.

