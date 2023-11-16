Check out this brand new ice skating rink in Sandy Springs!

Skate Sandy Springs

By Abby Jessen

If you’re looking for something fun to do this holiday season, I highly recommend this brand new 5,000 square foot outdoor skating rink in Sandy Springs! You can ice skate on the City Green through January 2024. It’s a super fun time at City Springs!

Here are some photos from when my brother and I went! He only fell once after trying to show off!

It’s that time of year! My brother and I had a great time breaking in Skate City Springs!! ⛸️🎄-Abby Jessen

Posted by B98.5 on Thursday, November 16, 2023



