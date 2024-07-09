Changing of the guard? Tom Cruise boosts 'Maverick' co-star Glen Powell's 'Twisters' with premiere appearance

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

By Stephen Iervolino

Box office icon Tom Cruise lent some of his superstar shine to his fellow Top Gun: Maverick veteran Glen Powell's forthcoming movie Twisters.

Cruise made an appearance at the movie's European premiere on Monday night at London's iconic Leicester Square venue, posting a photo on X with he and Powell, both grinning with popcorn in hand. "Fun night with friends, watching a movie!!" Cruise enthused in the post, which got nearly 7 million views in a matter of hours.

For his part, Powell reposted the pic to Instagram, saying, "When your wingman follows you into the storm."

Apart from being one of the remaining global box office draws, Cruise is an avowed movie fan, and a die-hard supporter of the theatrical experience. As reported in 2023, he proudly boosted his Mission: Impossible box office competition Oppenheimer, Barbie, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, with another viral movie theater tweet.

Twisters, which also stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Kiernan Shipka, and Anthony Ramos, opens in theaters July 19. The action movie was based on a story from Cruise and Powell's Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, and co-produced by Cruise's old friend and War of the Worlds director Steven Spielberg.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

