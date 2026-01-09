Casting Calls

2 big shows are looking for extras in Atlanta!

First up, Season 2 of Chad Powers on Hulu starring Glen Powell. They are looking for Football fans, staff and kids (must be registered with the state...get that info here...). Get all the information and apply here.... You will need to set up a profile in order to take the next steps.

Tulsa King with Sylvester Stallone is also looking for extras. Specifically, women Bowlers! Ages 20-70. You MUST be someone who bowls REGULARLY - preferably on a League Team (they’d love to have your whole real team if possible!) MUST be a very experienced bowler. NO visible tattoos that can’t be covered unless you are able to get your tattoo artist to sign a release form. They also need other bowlers too... Male and Female, all ethnicities, age range 18-70, variety of types. MUST have bowling experience - don’t have to be a pro but should know how to bowl! NO visible tattoos that can’t be covered unless you are able to get your tattoo artist to sign a release form.

TO SUBMIT for those roles:

Please send email ASAP to - onlocationcasting1@gmail.com with subject line BOWLERS 1/13

Emails must include ALL of the following:

-First & Last Name

-Phone Number

-Email Address

-Height

-Weight

-Do you have any visible tattoos? If so, please briefly describe. Are you able to get the tattoo artist release signed if needed?

-Current City/State you are located in

-CONFIRM you are available on TUESDAY 1/13

-Please briefly describe your bowling experience. Are you on a league and if so, can they try to get your league teammates as well?

---Recent Color Photos of you (prefer cell phone photos rather than professional headshots - NO FILTERS!). Please include at least (2) photos - (1) Close up and (1) Full Body Standing (make sure you are the ONLY person in your photo, no sunglasses or hats)