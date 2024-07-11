In Brief: 'Bachelor in Paradise' steaming ahead for season 10, and more

A24 has dropped the first trailer for the romantic drama We Live in Time, starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh. The two Oscar nominees play Alma and Tobias, respectively, who meet after she accidentally hits him with her car. We are then shown brief scenes of their happy life together, until a tragic diagnosis brings it to a halt, making them cherish each moment of their unconventional love story. We Live in Time is set to open in select theaters on Oct. 11 ... (Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)

ABC has renewed Bachelor in Paradise for a 10th season, premiering in 2025, the network announced Wednesday. ABC also announced a couple of additions to The Rookie's season 7 cast. Patrick Keleher and Deric Augustine have been tapped for recurring roles as two of the Los Angeles Police Department's newest rookies. Seasons 1-6 of The Rookie are currently available for streaming on Hulu ...

Deadline reports Renée Zellweger is set to executive produce and star in the legal thriller Jane Smith, based on the bestselling novel 12 Months to Live by James Patterson and Mike Lupica. Zellweger will play the titular character, a defense attorney whose world is turned upside down after being diagnosed with a brain tumor on the eve of the biggest case of her career, per the outlet. Zellweger will next be seen in Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, the fourth installment of the Bridget Jones franchise ...

