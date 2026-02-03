Atlanta ranks high for best wing spots

With the Super Bowl coming up on Sunday, BizInsure conducted a study to determine which city has the best wing spots.

Unsurprisingly, Atlanta ranked in the top five on the list.

The study analyzed Yelp data in the 100 largest U.S. metros to find the best cities for chicken wings, focusing on restaurants where wings were a featured menu item.

I’m guessing they found a lot of great lemmon pepper wings in Atlanta!

Best Chicken Wings

Los Angeles, California New York, New York Atlanta, Georgia Houston TX Chicago, IL

Best Wing Spots

You can find the full study here.