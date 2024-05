Well you’re not going to have to go far to find an affordable summer vacation this year. Wallet Hub has ranked Atlanta the number one affordable destination this summer. And why not? We have it all right in our backyard, The Braves, Lake Lanier, amusement parks, open spaces, friendly people, and it’s one of the cheapest flights from other major cities. So if anyone asks “where should we go this summer?” You can let them know you’re already here!