Atlanta named a top Super Bowl party city

The Super Bowl is less than a month away! While the big game is in California on February 8th, it looks like right here in Atlanta will be one of the best places to watch it.

RotoGrinders ranked the best U.S. cities for Super Bowl parties based on factors including football interest, snack popularity, beer prices, sports bars per capita, median home size, and halftime-show interest.

Top Cities for Super Bowl Parties

New York, NY Atlanta, GA Dallas, TX Chicago, IL Houston, TX Los Angeles, CA Denver, CO Green Bay, WI Boston, MA Provo, UT

Atlanta may have never won a Super Bowl, but at least we know how to party!!