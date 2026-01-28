Atlanta named a top city to celebrate Galentine’s Day

A new study from DuelBits recently came out ranking the top cities in America for ladies to celebrate Galentine’s Day on February 13th!
They looked at factors including boutique stores, wellness spas, yoga classes, late-night bars, Michelin star restaurants, crime rates, and hotel affordability to determine the top spots.
Atlanta made the top 10!
Best US Cities for Galentine’s Getaway
- Miami
- Las Vegas
- Charleston
- San Francisco
- Portland
- Atlanta
- Salt Lake City
- Tampa
- Orlando
- New Orleans