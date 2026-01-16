Atlanta Casting Calls

Looking to work in the Atlanta movie scene? Well, we have a couple of TV shows filming here that you can easily get involved with:

Netflix is doing a sequel series of A Different World and they are looking for extras! The show is going to focus on Dwayne & Whitley’s daughter attending Hillman College in her parents’ footsteps. OG stars Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy will be involved and Debbie Allen will direct and executive produce the series. Right now, they are looking for African Americans 18 and up to be HBCU students, parents, and faculty. Filming will begin in early February. Get more details and sign up to be cast at www.centralcasting.com/get-cast

Tulsa King is still filming in and around Atlanta. They are looking for extras to be in 2 different scenes. You have to be able to work in the Atlanta, GA area as a local hire! Travel/Transportation/Accommodation will not be provided.

DATES NEEDED: MUST BE AVAILABLE for BOTH a Fitting and Filming Dates! NO EXCEPTIONS

FRIDAY 1-23-26 - FITTING for Auction Staff, Caterers, Servers, Bartenders, Auction Assistant

MONDAY 1-26-26 - FITTING for Auction Attendees

THURSDAY 1-29-26 - FILMING for ALL Auction Background

Rates of PAY: Background: $168.00 for up to 12 hours (guarantee). Overtime if you work more than 12 hours. You will still be paid the full rate if you work less than 12 hours as well (but plan on 12 hour days please!)

The following roles will be Director selected...

[WAIT STAFF & CATERERS] Male and Female, all ethnicities- specifically seeking some First Nation/Native American presence, age range 18-55, conservative, clean-cut, well-groomed, MUST have some experience as Wait Staff/Server to be able to carry trays of food/drinks. NO visible tattoos that can’t be covered unless you are able to get your tattoo artist to sign a release form.

[BARTENDERS] Male and Female, all ethnicities, age range 21-50, conservative, clean-cut, well-groomed, MUST have some experience as Bartender to be able to believably make drinks and work behind a bar. NO visible tattoos that can’t be covered unless you are able to get your tattoo artist to sign a release form.

[AUCTION STAFF] Male and Female, all ethnicities- specifically seeking some First Nation/Native American presence, age range 20-60, conservative, clean-cut. able bodied and able to lift heavy items as needed. NO visible tattoos that can’t be covered unless you are able to get your tattoo artist to sign a release form.

[WINE AUCTION ATTENDEES] Male and Female, all ethnicities- specifically seeking some First Nation/Native American presence, age range 30-75, upscale, wealthy types, “Tulsa’s Finest”, high end society, the richest people in town (can be ‘Tech Bros’, ‘Oil Barons’, etc.). NO visible tattoos that can’t be covered unless you are able to get your tattoo artist to sign a release form.

TO SUBMIT for these roles: LINK to submit - https://forms.gle/bPFG83Gj4heFCkUv5

**IF you are absolutely unable to submit via the link you can send an email ASAP to - onlocationcasting1@gmail.com

With subject line AUCTION SUBMISSION (specify which role(s)

(*NOTE: If submitting for multiple roles-please make sure you are right for the role you are submitting to AND please send ONLY ONE email with the roles/dates you are interested in/available for

Emails must include ALL of the following:

-First & Last Name

-Phone Number

-Email Address

-Height

-Weight

-Do you have any visible tattoos? If so, please briefly describe. Are you able to get the tattoo artist release signed if needed?

-Current City/State you are located in

-CONFIRM which Role(s) and Fitting Date(s) you are available

-Recent Color Photos of you (prefer cell phone photos rather than professional headshots - NO FILTERS!) . Please include at least (2) photos - (1) Close up and (1) Full Body Standing (make sure you are the ONLY person in your photo, no sunglasses or hats). -PHOTOS SHOULD REFLECT THE UPSCALE LOOK WE ARE SEEKING as THIS WILL BE DIRECTOR SELECTED and you want him to see you in the role you are applying for!!

*If submitting for Wait Staff & Caterer - Please briefly describe your Wait Staff/Server/Catering experience

*If submitting for Bartender - Please briefly describe your Bartender experience

For another scene they are searching for fresh faces that have not worked on the Tulsa King set before for the following roles.

[JOGGERS] Male and Female, all ethnicities, age range 18-55, fit and in good physical shape, someone who goes jogging regularly and would be comfortable jogging repeatedly on camera. MUST be comfortable working OUTSIDE. NO visible tattoos that can’t be covered unless you are able to get your tattoo artist to sign a release form.

[OLDER COUPLE] Male and Female, all ethnicities, age range 55+, variety of types, in decent physical shape, agile and able to walk a moderate distance repeatedly on camera. Prefer REAL older couples who would like to work together. MUST be comfortable working OUTSIDE. NO visible tattoos that can’t be covered unless you are able to get your tattoo artist to sign a release form.

[LADY with STROLLER] Female, all ethnicities, age range 25-40, variety of types, in decent physical shape, someone who looks like a mom who would take her child to the park (your own stroller not necessary). MUST be comfortable working OUTSIDE. NO visible tattoos that can’t be covered unless you are able to get your tattoo artist to sign a release form.

[PARK PEDESTRIANS] Male and Female, all ethnicities- specifically seeking some First Nation/Native American presence, age range 18-70, variety of outdoorsy types that would generally hang out at a city park. MUST be comfortable working OUTSIDE. NO visible tattoos that can’t be covered unless you are able to get your tattoo artist to sign a release form.