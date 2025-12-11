Airport employee’s act of kindness toward stressed mom goes viral

The air traffic control tower at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. Airlines across the US began canceling flights scheduled for the coming days, as the longest government shutdown in history upends air travel and forces thousands of passengers to change their travel plans. Photographer: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images

It was a heartwarming moment at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport that is getting big attention online. A TGI Friday’s employee stepped in to help a stressed mother traveling with her toddler who was having a bit of a meltdown. In the now-viral reel, the server, identified as Bell, comforts the fussy child so the exhausted mom can regroup during a hectic travel day. The simple act of kindness has viewers praising Bell for going above and beyond, reminding travelers that a little compassion can make all the difference in a crowded airport.