3 Small Changes with a Big Impact for Earth Day

It’s Earth Day, and for some of us it’s just another day on the calendar, others will be doing some amazing things to help our planet. I’m somewhere in the middle acknowledging we all need to do our part to help our planet, but my effort is going to be small. BUT a small effort can have big results. Here are three things you can do today that will have a positive impact in the future.

1. Use reusable bags. The average American uses over 300 plastic bags a year, which takes about 12 million barrels of oil to make. Even if you switched to every other bag, you’d be making a huge impact!

2. Unsubscribe to catalogs you get in the mail that go directly into the (hopefully) recycle bin. Those catalogs account for around 15% of the world’s total wood consumption.

3. Don’t print it! Over 500 million trees and billions of barrels of oil are needed to produce the amount of paper Americans use yearly. And get this, the average life span of a printed sheet is less than 5 minutes!

So there you go three really simple things you can do today that will pay off and help our planet for future generations!