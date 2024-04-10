3 Essential Tips to Simplify Your Morning School Drop Off

Like many parents I dread those days of having to do the school drop off, and whoever decided the best way to get cars in and out quickly is two lanes merging into one needs to be forced to do it for a month straight! While I understand some parents actually enjoy this ritual and you have my utmost respect, I just can’t. Waiting in the drop off line this morning I noticed a few things and have come up with three simple rules that could expedite the process and have us all off on our merry ways.

1. Give those hugs and kisses goodbye before you leave the house. It’s the same hug just a few minutes earlier.

2. Students should be prepared and ready to go when you get to the drop off area. This means no getting something out of the trunk, keep the tuba in the backseat with them and go when it’s time!

3. Let that car in front of you merge in. This is a tough one for some of us (especially for me) but in all honesty does it really matter if you get to where you need to go 15 seconds later?

Maybe we give these a try and see what happens. If I’m wrong it certainly won’t be the first (or last) time! ~Chris







