2016 is trending on social media

It looks like people kicked off 2026 feeling nostalgic! My timeline on social media is flooded with pictures from 10 years ago.

This viral trend is cracking me up because it’s remind me of all of the Snapchat filters, peace signs, and oversaturated filters we used to use.

For me, personally, 2016 was so much fun! I was at the University of Georgia and Kirby Smart started his first season. Nick Chubb was our star football player (as seen by his jersey I wore EVERYWHERE), and I really began traveling for the first time as an adult!

It was also my first full year in radio, and I’m very lucky to still get to do that every day.

Here are my 2016 pictures. I’d love to see yours!