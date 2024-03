It was back in March 2014 that Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin announced they were “consciously uncoupling” remember that!??

She announced on her Goop website and said “We have always conducted our relationship privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and co-parent, we will be able to continue in the same manner.”

And now, we all say it, whether we’re making fun of the phrase or not, we say it!